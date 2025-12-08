Netop Solutions Aktie

WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

08.12.2025 09:53:46

Denmark Industrial Production Falls 3.5%

(RTTNews) - Denmark's industrial production contracted in October after rebounding sharply in the previous month, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent month-on-month in October, reversing a revised 8.6 percent rebound in September.

The decline in October was driven by an 11.6 percent plunge in the pharmaceutical industry. Output produced in the transportation industry tumbled 25.9 percent compared to September, while the metal industry logged a strong growth of 21.0 percent.

Excluding the pharmaceutical industry, total industrial production advanced 1.2 percent.

