Denmark Industrial Production Growth Eases In June

(RTTNews) - Denmark's industrial production continued to expand in June, though the pace of growth slowed from the previous month, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent monthly in June, slower than May's revised 3.1 percent gain. Production has been growing since the start of this year.

The positive development is occurring despite rising commodity prices, supply difficulties, and global uncertainties caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the statistical office said.

The largest increase in output in June was 14.2 percent in the transport equipment industry. The output of the machinery industry increased by 5.6 percent over May..

Excluding pharmaceuticals, production increased 1.6 percent in June.

Meanwhile, production in the textile and leather industry showed a double-digit fall of 10.1 percent.

On an annual basis, total industrial production advanced an unadjusted 23.5 percent in June.

During the second quarter, overall industrial output grew 6.9 percent compared with the first quarter.

