08.04.2022 11:22:53
Denmark Industrial Production Rises For Second Month
(RTTNews) - Denmark's industrial production rose for the second straight month in February, continuing to be at a record high level, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.
Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month in February, after a 1.3 percent growth in January. In December, output declined 0.8 percent.
The industry does not appears to be notably affected by higher commodity prices and uncertainty caused by the invasion of Ukraine, the agency sad.
Production of furniture and other industry grew 17.3 percent monthly in February, while those of machinery industry declined 11.6 percent.
The industrial turnover rose 2.1 percent month-on-month in February.
For the three months ended in February, the industrial production rose 3.3 percent.
