06.05.2022 11:19:52
Denmark Industrial Production Rises For Third Month
(RTTNews) - Denmark's industrial production increased at a record pace for the third straight month in March, led by strong output in transport and pharmaceutical sectors, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.
Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 5.2 percent monthly in March, following a 1.3 percent increase in February. In January, output grew 1.5 percent.
Production in transport industry grew 22.0 percent monthly in March and output in pharmaceutical industry gained 9.2 percent.
Production of textile and leather industry, and chemical industry and oil refineries surged by 7.9 percent, each.
Output declined in the metal industry, electronics industry and manufacturing of electrical equipment.
In the first quarter, industrial production rose 4.5 percent sequentially.
Industrial turnover increased 7.2 percent month-on-month in March and grew 6.5 percent in the first quarter.
