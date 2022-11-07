Denmark Industrial Production Rises Further

(RTTNews) - Denmark's industrial production increased for the second straight month in September, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-on-month in September, slower than the revised 3.0 percent gain in August.

The development is happening despite the global uncertainty caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as the rising commodity prices and supply difficulties, the agency said.

Production of electrical equipment grew 5.7 percent, and output produced in the pharmaceutical industry was 3.1 percent higher compared to last year.

On the other hand, transport equipment industry output logged a sharp negative growth of 9.1 percent.

Excluding pharmaceuticals, production increased 0.4 percent.

On an annual basis, total industrial production advanced an unadjusted 20.3 percent in September.