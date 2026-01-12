Netop Solutions Aktie

Netop Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.01.2026 08:58:48

Denmark Inflation Eases To 1.9%, Lowest In 6 Months

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer price inflation moderated in December to the lowest level in six months, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 2.1 percent stable increase. Further, a similar inflation rate was last seen in June.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, also eased to 2.2 percent from 2.3 percent.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages remained stable at 3.5 percent, and inflation based on transportation eased to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices were down 0.4 percent in December, after a 0.3 percent decrease in November.

During the year 2025, the average annual inflation rate was 1.9 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Montagshandel ab, während sich der deutsche Leitindex kaum verändert. An den Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Montag die Bullen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen