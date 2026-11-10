Netop Solutions Aktie

Netop Solutions ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

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10.11.2026 13:27:57

Denmark Inflation Remains Stable At 2.2%

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer price inflation held steady in October, data published by Statistics Denmark showed Tuesday.

Consumer prices rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in October, the same as in the prior month, which was the highest inflation since September 2025.

The EU harmonized inflation, which also stayed unchanged at 2.1 percent.

However, core inflation that excludes prices of energy and unprocessed food softened to 1.7 percent from 1.9 percent a month ago.

Transport charges largely drove the overall inflation, surging 7.4 percent due to higher energy prices. Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverage prices dropped 2.3 percent.

Inflation based on housing and utilities accelerated to 2.5 percent from 1.7 percent, while the deflation in clothing and footwear deepened to 1.1 percent from 0.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent in October.

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