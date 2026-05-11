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WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

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11.05.2026 14:21:13

Denmark Inflation Rises To 1.4% In April

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer price inflation increased in April to the highest level in four months, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 1.4 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 1.2 percent increase in March.

The upward trend in inflation was driven by a 3.3 percent growth in transport charges, mainly driven by a surge in fuel costs, which surged 19.3 percent.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 2.7 percent from 1.8 percent. Meanwhile, housing and utility costs remained flat, and clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.1 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation eased marginally to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in April after remaining flat in the prior month.

Separate official data showed that the trade surplus in Denmark rose to DKK 33.8 billion in March from DKK 25.2 billion in February as exports grew 8.1 percent monthly amid only a 3.7 percent increase in imports.

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