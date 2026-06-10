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10.06.2026 12:30:11

Denmark Inflation Rises To 1.9% In May

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer price inflation increased further in May to the highest level in five months, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 1.4 percent increase in April.

The higher inflation in May was mainly driven by restaurants and hotels, where charges were 4.9 percent more expensive. The annual price growth in transportation quickened to 5.3 percent from 3.3 percent, and housing and utility costs rose 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 0.3 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation climbed to 2.1 percent from 1.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent versus a 0.2 percent gain in the prior month.

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