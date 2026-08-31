Netop Solutions Aktie

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WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

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31.08.2026 10:16:27

Denmark Jobless Rate Remains Stable In July

(RTTNews) - Denmark's unemployment rate held steady for the third straight month in July, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the gross unemployment rate was 3.1 percent in July, the same as in the previous three months. The net jobless rate was also stayed unchnaged at 2.7 percent.

The stable reading highlights the continued resilience of the country's labor market amid economic uncertainties across Europe.

The number of unemployed people was 93,548 in July compared to 93,452 in the prior month.

In July, the number of non-activated unemployed increased by 200, while the number of activated unemployed decreased by 100, the agency said.

The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, also held steady for the third straight month at 1.6 percent.

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