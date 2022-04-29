|
29.04.2022 09:54:02
Denmark Jobless Rate Steady At 2.5%
(RTTNews) - Denmark's jobless rate remained unchanged in March, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the gross unemployment rate was 2.5 percent in March, same as seen in February.
The latest unemployment rate was the lowest since June 2008, soon before the global financial crisis, the agency said.
The gross unemployment fell by 1,300 persons to 72,000 in March from 73,300 in the preceding month.
The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, fell 0.9 percent in March from 1.0 percent in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.