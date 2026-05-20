Denmark Q1 GDP Growth Accelerates To 1.9%

(RTTNews) - The Danish economic growth rebounded in the first quarter of 2026, largely on the back of the pharmaceutical industry, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced 1.9 percent sequentially in the first quarter, after a 0.5 percent rise in the fourth quarter. During the third quarter, the rate of growth was 2.4 percent.

The increase in the first quarter was due to a large increase in industry, especially driven by the pharmaceutical industry, the agency said. Excluding this, the remaining part of the economy grew by only 0.2 percent.

The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption grew 1.2 percent, partly driven by 10.6 percent more vehicle purchases. Meanwhile, public consumption and gross fixed capital formation declined by 3.8 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively. The decline in investments was more evident in the construction sector.

Exports of goods and services climbed 3.8 percent, while imports rose only by 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, the economic growth quickened to 5.9 percent from 3.1 percent.