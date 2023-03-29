Denmark Retail Sales Fall 0.3%

(RTTNews) - Danish retail sales declined in February amid lower demand for clothing, food, and groceries, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales fell 1.3 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in January.

Sales of food and other groceries decreased 1.5 percent monthly in February.

Clothing sales registered a negative growth of 2.0 percent, while those of other consumables rose 1.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 4.3 percent in February, following a 6.0 percent fall in the previous month.

During the December to February period, retail sales declined 6.2 percent annually and contracted 0.8 percent from the previous three months.