Netop Solutions Aktie

Netop Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.07.2026 10:12:39

Denmark Retail Sales Rise 0.5% In June

(RTTNews) - Danish retail sales increased for the second straight month in June, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in June, slower than the 1.0 percent renewed increase in May.

The overall growth was largely driven by 6.9 percent more sales in consumer electronics, followed by 5.2 percent more sales at liquid fuel filling stations. Retail trade in household equipment, furniture, and and building materials increased 4.8 percent, while sales at supermarkets, department stores, and specialized grocery stores dropped by 0.9 percent.

There was also a 4.3 percent fall in sales in pharmacies and personal care products compared to May.

Annually, retail sales growth accelerated to 4.8 percent in June from 3.7 percent in the prior month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 30
26.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.07.26 KW 30: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.07.26 KW 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut und KI-Sorgen: Dow stärker -- ATX zum Handelsende tiefer -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend im Minus - Nikkei und KOSPI sacken kräftig ab
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am Dienstag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zweigeteilt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag mehrheitlich bergab.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen