Denmark Retail Sales Rise 0.5% In June

(RTTNews) - Danish retail sales increased for the second straight month in June, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in June, slower than the 1.0 percent renewed increase in May.

The overall growth was largely driven by 6.9 percent more sales in consumer electronics, followed by 5.2 percent more sales at liquid fuel filling stations. Retail trade in household equipment, furniture, and and building materials increased 4.8 percent, while sales at supermarkets, department stores, and specialized grocery stores dropped by 0.9 percent.

There was also a 4.3 percent fall in sales in pharmacies and personal care products compared to May.

Annually, retail sales growth accelerated to 4.8 percent in June from 3.7 percent in the prior month.