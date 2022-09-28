|
Denmark Retail Sales Rise Slightly In August
(RTTNews) - Denmark's retail sales increased for the second successive month in August, though marginally, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.
Retail sales edged up 0.1 percent month-on-month in August, after rising 0.2 percent in July.
Sales of food and other groceries increased 1.5 percent monthly in August, and those of clothing gained 0.5 percent.
This was offset by a 1.1 percent fall in sales of other consumables.
On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased further, down 5.0 percent in August, following an 8.6 percent stable rate of fall in the previous month.
During the June to August period, retail sales declined 2.4 percent versus a 1.3 percent drop in the March to May period.
