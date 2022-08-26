|
Denmark Retail Sales Stagnate
(RTTNews) - Denmark's retail sales were largely unchanged in July after falling in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.
Retail sales barely grew in July, with a modest 0.01 percent gain month-on-month, after a 1.7 percent decline in June.
Sales of other consumables increased 0.12 percent monthly in July.
Meanwhile, sales of food and other groceries, and clothing declined 0.10 percent and 0.02 percent, respectively.
On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased further, down 9.1 percent in July, following an 8.6 percent fall in the previous month.
During the May to July period, retail sales declined 2.5 percent after a 0.9 percent fall in the February to April period.
