Dutch Business Confidence Lowest In 20 Months

(RTTNews) - Dutch business confidence deteriorated to the lowest level in over one-and-a-half years in October, as producers' were less positive about their order positions, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The producer confidence weakened to 2.5 in October from 2.6 in September. The confidence eroded for the third straight month.

The latest reading was the lowest since February 2021, when it was 0.1. However, this was well above the long-term average score of 1.1.

In October, entrepreneurs were less positive about the order position and were somewhat less negative about expected production and their opinion about the stock of finished products, the agency said.

There were less entrepreneurs who expected their production to increase in the coming three months than those who predicted a decline, the agency added.

Producers in the electrical and machine industry were more positive in October.

The capacity utilization rate in industry stood at 82.7 percent at the start of the fourth quarter, the CBS said.

Separate data from CBS showed that selling prices of Dutch industry were on average 22.9 percent higher in September from a year ago. In August, prices rose 25.1 percent.

The large price increases were mainly due to increased costs for energy, raw materials and transport, the CBS said.