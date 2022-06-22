Dutch Consumer Confidence At Record Low

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in the Netherlands worsened further in June, reaching its lowest level in survey history, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence weakened to -50 in June from -47 in May. The score was well below the 20-year average of -9 points.

Moreover, this was the lowest reading since the measurements began in 1986.

Among components, the economic climate index dropped to -69 in June from -68 in the previous month.

Consumers were more negative about the economy in the next twelve months, but slightly less negative about the economy in the past twelve months.

The indicator for willingness to buy weakened to -37 in June from -33 in the previous month.

Consumers were also more pessimistic about their financial situation in the past twelve months as well as in the next year.

Separate data from the statistical office revealed that consumer spending grew at a faster rate of 14.8 percent annually in April, following a 11.2 percent rise in March.

In April, consumers spent more on services and durable goods, the statistical office said.