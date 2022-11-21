Dutch Consumer Confidence Improves Slightly

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer confidence rose marginally in November, as consumers were somewhat less pessimistic about the economy than a month ago, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index increased to -57 in November from -59 in October.

Nonetheless, the indicator in November was well below the 20-year average of -9 points.

Pessimism about the economy and willingness to buy were slightly less negative among consumers.

Among components, the economic climate index improved to -72 in November from -75 in the previous month.

Households were less negative about the economy in the coming twelve months, while their opinions regarding the economy in the past twelve months have hardly changed.

The indicator for willingness to buy rose from a record low of -48 in October to -46 in November. As in October, consumers were almost as negative about making large purchases.