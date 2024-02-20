Dutch Consumer Confidence Improves Slightly

(RTTNews) - Households in the Netherlands were the least pessimistic in over two years in February though their view on both the economy and their financial situation remained strongly negative, survey data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -27 from -28 in January. The reading was the strongest since December 2021, when it was -26.

The willingness-to-buy sub-indicator rose to -17 from -20 as consumers' assessment of the past financial situation improved. However, their view on the financial situation in the next 12 months remained the same.

The CBS survey found that consumers' inclination towards big purchases was less than in January.

The economic assessment sub-indicator declined to -41 from -39, reflecting households' negative opinion on both the past and future economic situation.