20.01.2022 10:00:17

Dutch Consumer Confidence Lowest Since October 2020

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' consumer confidence weakened to the lowest since October 2020, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index decreased to -28 in January from -25 in December. The score was below the 20-year average of -8 points.

The reading was the lowest since October 2020, when it was -30.

Among components, the economic climate index decreased to -43 in January from -38 in December. The assessment of the future economic climate and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation were more negative.

The indicator for willingness to buy fell to -18 in January from -17 in the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption increased 8.7 percent year-on-year in November from 8.4 percent in October.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX unter Druck -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich im Minus ins Wochenende
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben klar nach. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fuhren am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls überwiegend Verluste ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen