Dutch Consumer Confidence Rises, Household Spending Growth Eases Sharply

(RTTNews) - Consumer sentiment in the Netherlands rose to a five-month high in December, as households were less pessimistic than in November on easing fears of a severe recession, and consumer spending rose at the slowest pace in just over one-and-a-half years in October, separate data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index improved to -52 in December from -57 in November. Nonetheless, the score was well below the 20-year average of -9 points.

The latest reading was the highest since July, when it was -51.

Consumers were less pessimistic about the economy and willingness to buy was also less negative in December, the survey said.

Among components, the economic climate index rose to -65 in December from -72 in the previous month.

The indicator for willingness to buy improved to -43 in December from -46 in the previous month.

Consumers said the time to make major purchases was slightly less unfavorable than in November.

Separate data from the statistical office revealed that consumer spending increased only 0.6 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 2.2 percent increase in September.

Further, this was the lowest rate of growth since the current sequence of growth started in April 2021.

In October, consumers spent 3.6 percent more on services, while they spent 4.8 percent less on durable goods than last year.