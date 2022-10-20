20.10.2022 11:06:42

Dutch Consumer Confidence Stable In October

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer confidence remained unchanged at its record low in October, while consumer spending rose at a softer pace in August, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index showed a reading of -59 in October, same as in September. The score was well below the 20-year average of -9 points.

Consumers were slightly less pessimistic about the economy in October than in September.

Among components, the economic climate index improved to -75 in October from -79 in the previous month.

Consumers were both less negative about the economy in the past twelve months and about the situation in a year.

The indicator for willingness to buy fell to a record low -48 in October from -46 in the previous month.

Consumers were less negative about making major purchases in October.

Separate data from the statistical office revealed that consumer spending rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in August, following a 6.5 percent increase in July.

In August, consumers spent 10.0 percent more on services, while they spent more than 7 percent less on durable goods than last year.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionssorgen bleiben präsent: ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel schwach. Der US-Leitindex präsentiert sich am Freitag in Grün. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen zum Wochenausklang mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen