Dutch Consumer Confidence Stable In October

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer confidence remained unchanged at its record low in October, while consumer spending rose at a softer pace in August, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index showed a reading of -59 in October, same as in September. The score was well below the 20-year average of -9 points.

Consumers were slightly less pessimistic about the economy in October than in September.

Among components, the economic climate index improved to -75 in October from -79 in the previous month.

Consumers were both less negative about the economy in the past twelve months and about the situation in a year.

The indicator for willingness to buy fell to a record low -48 in October from -46 in the previous month.

Consumers were less negative about making major purchases in October.

Separate data from the statistical office revealed that consumer spending rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in August, following a 6.5 percent increase in July.

In August, consumers spent 10.0 percent more on services, while they spent more than 7 percent less on durable goods than last year.