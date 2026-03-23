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23.03.2026 07:19:08

Dutch Consumer Confidence Weakens Further In March

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer confidence logged the largest drop in nearly four years in March, largely due to a more negative assessment of the economic climate, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to -30 in March from -24 in February. Moreover, the indicator in March was well below the 20-year average of -11 points.

Households were more pessimistic about the economy in March than in February as the economic climate sub-indicator declined from -42 to -54. The outlook regarding the economic situation over the coming twelve months deteriorated, particularly.

The sub-index for willingness to buy weakened to -15 from -11. Consumers also considered the time for making major purchases in March was less favorable than in February.

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