Dutch Consumer Confidence Weakens To Fresh Record Low

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer confidence weakened to a fresh record low in August, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index weakened to -54 in August from -51 in July. The score was well below the 20-year average of -9 points.

The latest reading was the lowest since the survey began in April 1986.

Among components, the economic climate index dropped to -74 in August from -71 in the previous month.

In August, consumers were more negative about the economy over the last twelve months and also about the future economic situation.

The indicator for willingness to buy fell to a record -41 in August from -38 in the previous month.

Consumers said the time to make major purchases was unfavorable as in July.