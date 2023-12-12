Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
12.12.2023 07:57:21
Dutch Consumer Prices Rebound As Estimated
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' consumer prices increased as initially estimated in November, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.
The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-over-year in November, reversing a 0.4 percent increase in October. That was in line with the flash data published on November 30.
Excluding energy, inflation eased to 4.2 percent in November from 5.1 percent in the previous month.
The increase in inflation was mainly due to energy price developments. Energy prices were 4.3 percent cheaper than last year, but in October, prices were 5.8 percent lower.
Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food products eased to 6.3 percent in November from 7.9 percent in the previous month.
However, consumer prices dropped 1.0 percent on a monthly basis in November.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht, EZB lässt Leitzins unberührt: US-Börsen rot -- ATX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch über 17.000-er Marke stabil -- Anleger in Asien uneins
Heimische Börsen nahmen am Donnerstag Fahrt auf. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich nach historischem Allzeithoch nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas tiefer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost schlossen unterdessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.