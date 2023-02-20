Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Dutch Consumers Less Pessimistic In February
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' consumer confidence continued to improve marginally in February, as consumers were somewhat less pessimistic about the economy than a month ago, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
The consumer confidence index increased to -44 in February from -49 in January. Nonetheless, the indicator in February was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.
Pessimism about the economy and willingness to buy were slightly less negative among consumers.
Among its components, the economic climate index improved to -54 in February from -62 in the previous month.
Households were less negative about the economy in the coming twelve months, and their opinions regarding the economy in the past twelve months were also slightly less negative.
The indicator for willingness to buy rose slightly to -37 in February from -41 in the prior month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Handel wegen US-Feiertag: ATX schließt mit leichten Verlusten -- DAX letztlich an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen beenden Sitzungstag höher
Die Wiener Börse schloss einen ruhigen Montagshandel letztlich mit einem leichten Minus ab. Der DAX zeigte sich stabil. Die Wall Street bleibt zum Wochenstart feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Die asiatischen Börsen verzeichneten am Montag Gewinne.