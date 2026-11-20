(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer confidence remained slightly less negative in November, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -32 in November from -34 in October. Nonetheless, it remained well below the average of -12.

The assessment of the economy is less negative, while willingness to buy remains unchanged, the survey said.

Among its components, the economic climate index improved to -54 from -59, while the sub-index for willingness to buy remained stable at -18.

Consumers consider the time for making major purchases, such as furniture and electronics, slightly more favorable in November than in October.