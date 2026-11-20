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20.11.2026 08:34:02
Dutch Consumers Less Pessimistic In November
(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer confidence remained slightly less negative in November, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.
The consumer confidence index rose to -32 in November from -34 in October. Nonetheless, it remained well below the average of -12.
The assessment of the economy is less negative, while willingness to buy remains unchanged, the survey said.
Among its components, the economic climate index improved to -54 from -59, while the sub-index for willingness to buy remained stable at -18.
Consumers consider the time for making major purchases, such as furniture and electronics, slightly more favorable in November than in October.
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