Dutch Economy Expands 0.4% In Q4, More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - The Dutch economy recovered more than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2023, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.4 percent sequentially in the December quarter, reversing a revised 0.2 percent decline in the previous quarter, which was the third successive quarterly contraction.

In the initial estimate, which was published on February 14, the rate of expansion for the fourth quarter was 0.3 percent.

On the expenditure side, household consumption grew 1.9 percent over the quarter, and government consumption increased by 0.7 percent.

Data showed that investments in fixed assets dropped by 1.8 percent. Exports of goods and services decreased by 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, GDP contracted 0.4 percent in the December quarter, following a 0.8 percent decline in the third quarter.

During the whole year 2023, the overall economy expanded 0.1 percent compared with 2022, as estimated.