Dutch Economy Rebounds Strongly In Q2

(RTTNews) - The Dutch economy returned to growth territory in the second quarter on the back of strong exports, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product rose 1.0 percent sequentially in the June quarter, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in the first quarter.

The rebound was largely attributed to a 1.3 percent growth in exports of goods, especially chemical products, food and luxury goods, and machinery and equipment. Meanwhile, imports rose at a weaker pace of 0.4 percent. As a result, the trade surplus made the most positive contribution to economic growth in the second quarter.

Considering other demand components, government consumption grew by 1.0 percent, while household consumption declined by 1.0 percent. Investments rose 0.4 percent, which was more evident in the transport, housing, and machinery segments.

On an annual basis, GDP recovered 0.8 percent in the second quarter after falling 0.6 percent in the first quarter.

Separate official data showed that household consumption declined 0.7 percent annually in July, in contrast to the 0.1 percent rise in June. It was the first fall in six months. Households bought more services but fewer goods.