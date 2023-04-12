12.04.2023 08:41:01

Dutch Export Growth Accelerates To 4-Month High

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' export growth improved for the second straight month in February, reaching the strongest level in four months, figures published by the statistical office CBS showed on Wednesday.

Exports climbed 5.8 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 4.8 percent rise in January.

The nation exported more petroleum products, machinery, equipment, and transportation in February.

Data showed that the volume of imports was 3.7 percent higher in February compared to last year.

Citing its export radar, the CBS said conditions for exports in April were more favourable than in February, mainly because the contraction of German industrial production turned into growth and exchange rate developments were more favourable.

