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11.09.2026 08:42:12
Dutch Export Growth Eases To 6-month Low
(RTTNews) - Exports in the Netherlands increased at the weakest pace in six months in July, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Friday.
Exports climbed 2.1 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 3.4 percent rise in June. Moreover, this was the weakest rate of expansion since January, when exports rose 1.9 percent.
Companies primarily exported more machinery and equipment, and outflows of chemical products and transport equipment were also higher.
The volume of imports increased 0.4 percent from last year, driven by more inflows of machinery and electrical equipment.
In September, export conditions were less unfavorable than in July due to a more favorable development of real exchange rates.
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