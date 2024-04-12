Dutch Exports Continue To Fall In February

(RTTNews) - Exports in the Netherlands decreased for the ninth straight month in February, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Friday.

Exports declined 3.6 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 3.1 percent fall in January.

Exports of petroleum products, machinery, transport equipment, and food and beverages in particular were lower than a year earlier, the agency said.

Data showed that the volume of imports was 4.2 percent lower in February compared to a year ago. This was mainly due to machinery and petroleum products.

According to the CBS Export Radar, conditions for exports were more unfavourable in April than in February.