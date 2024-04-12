Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
12.04.2024 10:36:13
Dutch Exports Continue To Fall In February
(RTTNews) - Exports in the Netherlands decreased for the ninth straight month in February, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Friday.
Exports declined 3.6 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 3.1 percent fall in January.
Exports of petroleum products, machinery, transport equipment, and food and beverages in particular were lower than a year earlier, the agency said.
Data showed that the volume of imports was 4.2 percent lower in February compared to a year ago. This was mainly due to machinery and petroleum products.
According to the CBS Export Radar, conditions for exports were more unfavourable in April than in February.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUneinheitlicher Ausklang einer durchwachsenen Woche: ATX geht mit Gewinnen, DAX mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street knickt ein -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während sich der deutsche Leitindex abwärts orientierte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche eher in schlechter Stimmung.