Dutch Exports Continue To Fall In November

(RTTNews) - Exports in the Netherlands decreased for the sixth straight month in November, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Friday.

Exports declined 4.5 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 7.4 percent plunge in October, which was the quickest rate of decrease since May 2020.

In November, exports of food, beverages, and chemical products in particular contracted the most compared to a year earlier, the agency said.

Data showed that the volume of imports was 5.5 percent lower in November compared to a year ago.

According to the CBS Export Radar, conditions for exports in January were less unfavourable than in November.