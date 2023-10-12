Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Dutch Exports Recover 0.6% In August
(RTTNews) - Exports in the Netherlands increased for the first time in three months in August, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Thursday.
Exports climbed 0.6 percent year-on-year in August, reversing a 2.0 percent decline in the previous month.
In August, the export of machines, equipment, and transport equipment in particular was higher, the agency said.
At the same time, fewer shipments were seen in the categories of chemical products, food, beverages, and tobacco.
Data showed that the volume of imports was 6.2 percent lower in August compared to a year ago.
According to the CBS Export Radar, conditions for exports in October were slightly less unfavourable than in August.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Entwicklung -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.