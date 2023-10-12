Dutch Exports Recover 0.6% In August

(RTTNews) - Exports in the Netherlands increased for the first time in three months in August, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Thursday.

Exports climbed 0.6 percent year-on-year in August, reversing a 2.0 percent decline in the previous month.

In August, the export of machines, equipment, and transport equipment in particular was higher, the agency said.

At the same time, fewer shipments were seen in the categories of chemical products, food, beverages, and tobacco.

Data showed that the volume of imports was 6.2 percent lower in August compared to a year ago.

According to the CBS Export Radar, conditions for exports in October were slightly less unfavourable than in August.