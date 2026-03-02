Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1443
 EUR
0,0053
0,47 %
EUR - GBP
02.03.2026 13:59:04

Dutch Factory Growth Improves In February

(RTTNews) - Dutch manufacturing activity at an accelerated pace in February despite subdued underlying demand, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The headline Nevi Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.8 in February from 50.1 in January. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

Total new orders fell for the second successive month amid a renewed decline in international orders, which contracted at the strongest pace in almost a year. Nonetheless, the overall decline was marginal.

On the contrary, production growth accelerated to a three-month high as firms were often working on existing orders or new projects. Employment also increased for the third successive month, though the rate of job creation was only slight.

On the price front, input price inflation rose to a nearly 1-year high due to higher costs for raw materials, including metals, and in wage bills. A substantial rise in input costs and weak underlying demand led firms to reduce their buying levels and stocks. Consequently, selling price inflation climbed to the strongest in eleven months.

Looking ahead, Dutch manufacturers remained optimistic about output expectations over the next year, buoyed by positivity towards stronger pipelines of work, future product launches, and marketing efforts.

13:17 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
07:20 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 9

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: Dow schwächer erwartet -- ATX tiefrot -- DAX rutscht deutlich unter 25.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag mit starken Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich auf rotem Terrain. Der Dow verbucht vorbörslich deutliche Verluste. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen am Montag mehrheitlich im Minus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

