Dutch GDP Contracts 0.3% In Q2

(RTTNews) - The Dutch economy shrank for the second straight quarter in the three months ended June, mainly due to a decline in the trade balance and household consumption, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product fell 0.3 percent sequentially in the June quarter, following a 0.4 percent decline in the previous quarter.

It was the second successive quarterly contraction, and the country entered a technical recession.

On the expenditure side, household consumption was 1.6 percent lower compared to the first quarter, and exports of goods and services dropped by 0.7 percent.

At the same time, investments in fixed assets grew 1.3 percent due to more investments in transport and machinery. Data showed that government consumption also increased by 0.7 percent.

Official data showed that exports of goods dropped 1.5 percent year-over-year in June, reversing a 0.2 percent rebound in May. The volume of imports also declined 2.5 percent in June compared to last year.

Fewer chemical products, metal products, and foodstuffs were exported at the end of the second quarter.

On a yearly basis, household consumption increased at a faster pace of 1.2 percent in June versus a 0.5 percent recovery in the previous month, as they bought more services as well as more goods.