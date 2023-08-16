Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
16.08.2023 13:08:55
Dutch GDP Contracts 0.3% In Q2
(RTTNews) - The Dutch economy shrank for the second straight quarter in the three months ended June, mainly due to a decline in the trade balance and household consumption, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product fell 0.3 percent sequentially in the June quarter, following a 0.4 percent decline in the previous quarter.
It was the second successive quarterly contraction, and the country entered a technical recession.
On the expenditure side, household consumption was 1.6 percent lower compared to the first quarter, and exports of goods and services dropped by 0.7 percent.
At the same time, investments in fixed assets grew 1.3 percent due to more investments in transport and machinery. Data showed that government consumption also increased by 0.7 percent.
Official data showed that exports of goods dropped 1.5 percent year-over-year in June, reversing a 0.2 percent rebound in May. The volume of imports also declined 2.5 percent in June compared to last year.
Fewer chemical products, metal products, and foodstuffs were exported at the end of the second quarter.
On a yearly basis, household consumption increased at a faster pace of 1.2 percent in June versus a 0.5 percent recovery in the previous month, as they bought more services as well as more goods.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um China: ATX und DAX deutlich leichter -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag deutlich nach. Die US-Börsen notieren mit Verlusten in den letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.