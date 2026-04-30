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30.04.2026 12:25:09

Dutch GDP Expands 0.1% In Q1

(RTTNews) - The Dutch economy expanded at a slower pace in the first quarter of 2026, flash data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.1 percent sequentially, following a 0.4 percent growth in the fourth quarter. That was also slower than the 0.2 percent increase expected by economists.

The expenditure breakdown showed that government consumption rose 0.5 percent compared to the previous quarter, while households consumed the same amount as in the fourth quarter. Investments in fixed assets grew 0.7 percent on the back of more investments in aircraft and machinery.

Net external demand was not favorable in the first quarter, as exports fell 0.6 percent amid a stagnation in imports.

The yearly growth in GDP moderated to 1.2 percent from 1.8 percent. Changes in inventories and government consumption contributed most to the overall growth.

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