30.01.2026 12:13:02
Dutch GDP Growth Remains Stable At 0.5%
(RTTNews) - The Dutch economy expanded at a steady pace in the final quarter of 2025, preliminary estimates from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product rose 0.5 percent from the fourth quarter, the same as in the third quarter.
The increase in GDP in the fourth quarter was mainly attributable to exports and government consumption, the statistical office said.
The expenditure breakdown showed that government consumption rose 1.1 percent, and household spending was 0.3 percent higher. Exports of goods and services grew 1.3 percent, while imports slid by 0.6 percent. As a result, the trade balance contributed most positively to growth in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Meanwhile, investments in fixed assets fell 0.1 percent due to the decline in investments in aircraft.
GDP rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter after a 1.1 percent increase in the previous three months.
During the year 2025, GDP advanced 1.9 percent compared to 2024, with exports and government and household consumption making the largest contributions.
