Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1548
 EUR
0,0008
0,07 %
EUR - GBP
30.01.2026 12:13:02

Dutch GDP Growth Remains Stable At 0.5%

(RTTNews) - The Dutch economy expanded at a steady pace in the final quarter of 2025, preliminary estimates from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.5 percent from the fourth quarter, the same as in the third quarter.

The increase in GDP in the fourth quarter was mainly attributable to exports and government consumption, the statistical office said.

The expenditure breakdown showed that government consumption rose 1.1 percent, and household spending was 0.3 percent higher. Exports of goods and services grew 1.3 percent, while imports slid by 0.6 percent. As a result, the trade balance contributed most positively to growth in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, investments in fixed assets fell 0.1 percent due to the decline in investments in aircraft.

GDP rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter after a 1.1 percent increase in the previous three months.

During the year 2025, GDP advanced 1.9 percent compared to 2024, with exports and government and household consumption making the largest contributions.

07:15 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
05:42 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
04:21 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
31.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
31.01.26 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

