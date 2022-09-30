Dutch HICP Inflation Climbs Further; Retail Sales Growth Slows In August

(RTTNews) - Dutch harmonized consumer price inflation accelerated further in September, while retail sales rose at a softer pace in August, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 17.1 percent year-on-year following a 13.7 percent increase in August, flash data from the CBS showed. The EU measure of inflation accelerated for the third month in a row and continued to be driven mainly by high energy prices.

Detail data on September inflation is set to be released on October 6.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that retail turnover adjusted for shopping days rose 1.7 percent annually in August, after a 5.1 percent growth in July.

Turnover in non-food stores declined 2.5 percent annually in August and sales in food stores grew by 7.7 percent.

Online turnover fell 0.4 percent yearly in August.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales increased 3.7 percent on year in August.

The retail sales volume decreased 6.0 percent in August from the same month last year.