Dutch Household Spending Climbs 6.2%
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' household spending rose strongly at the start of the year, though the pace of growth has eased since December, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Consumer spending climbed 6.2 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the previous month's 8-month high of 9.9 percent growth. Spending has been rising since April 2021.
In January, consumers spent more on services, but the rate of growth moderated to 12.2 percent from 19.5 percent in December. During that time, however, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, and museums were forced to close for almost a month due to Corona restrictions.
Household consumption expenditures on services account for more than half of domestic consumption expenditures, the agency said.
Meanwhile, consumers spent 5.0 percent less on food, drinks, and tobacco. However, they spent 5.3 percent more on durable goods than January last year.
