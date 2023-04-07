Dutch Household Spending Growth Eases To 2.6%

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' household spending increased at a slower pace for the second straight month in February, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Consumer spending climbed 2.6 percent year-over-year in February, much slower than the 6.1 percent rise in January. Spending has been rising since April 2021.

In February, consumers spent more on services, but the rate of growth moderated to 7.4 percent from 11.4 percent in January.

Household consumption expenditures on services account for more than half of domestic consumption expenditures, the agency said.

Meanwhile, consumers spent 3.8 percent less on food, drinks, and tobacco. They also spent 2.0 percent less on durable goods than in February last year.