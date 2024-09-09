Dutch Household Spending Rebounds Strongly In July

(RTTNews) - Dutch household spending increased at the fastest pace in nine months in July after falling in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Household consumption rose 1.1 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 1.1 percent decline in June.

In July, consumers purchased 3.2 percent more durable goods, especially electrical appliances, home furnishings, and clothing.

Consumers consumed 0.4 percent more services. However, adjusted for price changes, consumers spent less on catering, recreational, and cultural services than a year earlier.

According to the CBS Consumption Radar of August, the circumstances for consumption in August were less favorable than in July.