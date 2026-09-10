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10.09.2026 08:49:06
Dutch Industrial Output Growth Strongest Since June 2022
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' industrial production expanded at its fastest pace in over four years during July, according to data released Thursday by the Central Bureau of Statistics.
Industrial production advanced 9.0 percent year-on-year in July, significantly outpacing the 5.0 percent increase recorded in June. This marks a similar growth rate to what was last observed in June 2022. Production has been rising consistently since March.
On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 1.6 percent in July.
Among the eight largest sectors, the machinery industry posted the strongest performance, growing 35.8 percent. Food production advanced 1.3 percent, while the metal products division expanded 1.0 percent.
Conversely, some sectors faced headwinds. The transport equipment industry contracted sharply by 9.9 percent, and production of rubber and plastic declined 6.9 percent.
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