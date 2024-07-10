Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Dutch Industrial Production Downturn Continues In May
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' industrial output declined for the eleventh consecutive month in May, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production dropped 3.0 percent year-on-year in May, after a 3.4 percent decrease in April. Production has been falling since July 2023.
Among sectors, the industry for repair and installation of machines declined the most by 26.5 percent, followed by the transport segment with a 13.0 percent slump.
On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased by 0.4 percent in May.
Producers in industry were less negative in June than in May, as they were mainly more positive about expected activity and less negative about stocks of finished products.
