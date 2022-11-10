Dutch Industrial Production Growth Eases In September

(RTTNews) - Dutch industrial production growth eased in September after rising marginally in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Industrial production rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in September, following a 5.4 percent increase in August. Production has been rising since March 2021.

Nearly half of all industrial business classes produced more in September than in the same month a year earlier, the agency said.

The machine industry logged the largest growth, by 17.5 percent annually in September, followed by a 15.9 percent gain in the output of means of transport.

Output produced in electrical and electronic appliances grew 15.3 percent compared to last year, while production of chemicals dropped 8.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.5 percent in September.

Industrial entrepreneurs were less positive about their order position than a month earlier.