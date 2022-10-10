Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Dutch Industrial Production Growth Improves In August
(RTTNews) - Dutch industrial production increased at a faster pace in August, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
Industrial production rose 5.9 percent year-on-year in August, following a 5.2 percent increase in July. Production has been rising since March 2021.
Half of all industrial business classes produced more in August than a year ago, the agency said.
Production of machines grew the most, by 24.8 percent annually in August, followed by a 16.0 percent gain in the output of means of transport. Output produced in electrical and electronic appliances gained 11.8 percent compared to last year, while rubber and plastic production dropped 4.9 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.2 percent in August.
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag nach unten. In Deutschland waren nach schwachem Start zeitweise grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen, der DAX schloss aber beim Freitagsschlusskurs. Der US-Aktienmarkt konnte bis Handelsende einen großen Teil der zwischenzeitlichen Verluste wettmachen, ging aber trotzdem leichter aus dem Geschäft. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen zum Wochenstart mit roten Vorzeichen.