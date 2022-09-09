Dutch Industrial Production Growth Slows In July

(RTTNews) - Dutch industrial production increased at a softer pace in July, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in July, following a 5.9 percent increase in June. Production growth eased for the third straight month.

Just under half of all industrial business produced more in July from a year ago, the agency said.

Production in the means of transport grew the most, by 21.2 percent annually in July, followed by a 14.6 percent gain in the output of machinery industry.

Meanwhile, output produced in the rubber and plastic industry declined 2.4 percent compared to last year. Production in chemical products and food fell by 2.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.5 percent in July.