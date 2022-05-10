Dutch Industrial Production Growth Slows In March

(RTTNews) - Dutch industrial production rose at a softer pace in March, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose 7.2 percent year-on-year in March, after a 10.4 percent increase in February. In January, output grew 7.3 percent.

Nearly half of all industrial business classes produced more in March, the agency said.

Production in the machine industry grew the most, nearly 35.0 percent, while the manufacture of transport equipment declined 10.3 percent.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production fell 0.2 percent in March. Output decreased for a third month in a row.

The CBS said the assessment of the expected activity in the coming three months was more positive.