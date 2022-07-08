Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
08.07.2022 08:18:56
Dutch Industrial Production Growth Slows In May
(RTTNews) - Dutch industrial production increased at the softer pace in May, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.
Industrial production rose 10.0 percent year-on-year in May, following a 14.0 percent rise in April.
More than two-thirds of all industrial branches produced more in May, the agency said.
Production in machinery industry grew the most, by 42.1 percent annually in May and production of transport equipment rose by more than 3.0 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 2.3 percent in May.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärker als erwartet: ATX verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Der Dow Jones wechselte häufig das Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.